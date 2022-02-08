First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report sales of $28.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $28.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $116.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.45 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $3,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $283.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $34.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.35%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

