First Foundation Advisors Acquires 7,150 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Lyft worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. 295,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.