First Foundation Advisors Buys 474 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $28.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,511.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,344.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,342.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,051.64 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 271.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

