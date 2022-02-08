First Foundation Advisors Buys 4,886 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ball were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.41. 13,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

