First Foundation Advisors Has $7.30 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,752 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. 1,504,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,720,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.