First Foundation Advisors Invests $34.10 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 308,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,098,000. Sony Group accounts for 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,593. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $114.03. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

