First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $66,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.86. 58,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

