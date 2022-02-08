First Growth Investment Manager LP Acquires 1,382 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Anaplan makes up 1.7% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

