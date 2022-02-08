First Manhattan Co. Buys 2,200 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.17% of Hologic worth $32,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

