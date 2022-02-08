First Manhattan Co. Has $140.05 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.81% of Domino’s Pizza worth $140,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $434.36 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.