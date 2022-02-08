First Manhattan Co. Has $285.14 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.20% of Honeywell International worth $285,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $192.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

