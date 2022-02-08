First Manhattan Co. Has $93.76 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,090,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,245 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $93,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

