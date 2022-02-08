First Manhattan Co. Sells 249,754 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,754 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.53% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $57,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

