First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $175.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.49. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

