First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,533 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of DCP opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 3.28. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.