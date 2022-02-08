First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

