First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after buying an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,869,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,575,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.