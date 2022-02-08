First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fluor by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fluor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 232,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

