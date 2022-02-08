First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

