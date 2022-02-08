First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FSLR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,940. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.48.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Solar by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 215,942 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in First Solar by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,425 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

