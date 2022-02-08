Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $337,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

