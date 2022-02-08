Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.12. 1,082,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,808,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,106,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,126 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 159.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,163 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

