Forrester Research (FORR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FORR opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Forrester Research by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forrester Research by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

