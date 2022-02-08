Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $364.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.82.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $307.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

