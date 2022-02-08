Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Fortive also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.130 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

