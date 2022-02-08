Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $95.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

