Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.35% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

