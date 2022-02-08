Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Position Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.