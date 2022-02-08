Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Up 5.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 9,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 572,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $647.65 million, a P/E ratio of 414.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 322,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,482 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 262,660 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

