Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 111 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $105.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

