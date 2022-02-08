Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.
RYE stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $60.35.
