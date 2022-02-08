FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 172 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $272,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average is $182.58. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,129 shares of company stock worth $4,446,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

