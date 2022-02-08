FourThought Financial LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 175.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 568,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after buying an additional 500,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 496,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,647,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,784,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

NYSE FLS opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

