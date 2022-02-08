FourThought Financial LLC Buys 1,798 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 225.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

