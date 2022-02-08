FourThought Financial LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.