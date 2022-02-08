FourThought Financial LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

