FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $796,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

