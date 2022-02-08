FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $59,198 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

