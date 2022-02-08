FourThought Financial LLC Sells 682 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Amundi bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

