Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.00.

Shares of FNV opened at C$173.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$176.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,260,250.38. Insiders have sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

