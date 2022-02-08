Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,092,488 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,488 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.69% of ACI Worldwide worth $169,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $77,935,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 30.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 875,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 205,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

