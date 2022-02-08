Franklin Resources Inc. Has $149.19 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,293 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.30% of Humana worth $149,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Humana by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $430.35 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

