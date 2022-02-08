Franklin Resources Inc. Has $156.03 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405,976 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.42% of Banco Bradesco worth $156,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.