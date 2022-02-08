Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,947 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.95% of Community Health Systems worth $122,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 160.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $532,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 304.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

