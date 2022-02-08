Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$5.94 and a 52 week high of C$13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 42.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

