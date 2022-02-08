freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) PT Raised to €23.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($25.29) to €23.00 ($26.44) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRTAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get freenet alerts:

FRTAF stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. freenet has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.