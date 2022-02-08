FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Purchased by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $878,000.

FNOV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

