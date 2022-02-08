Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 93,662 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

