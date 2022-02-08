FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of FF opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 99,044 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FutureFuel by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

