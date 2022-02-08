FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $24.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.07.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,452.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,593.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,755.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

